About this show

Inspired by the Juan Luis Guerra song "Como Abeja Al Panal," Bees and Honey by Guadalís Del Carmen is an intimate portrait of a Dominican couple's love and dreams in New York City. Manuel and Johaira meet at a Washington Heights club and it was love at first sight. Now married, the ambitious young couple set out to achieve their dreams together. Manuel's entrepreneurial spirit drives him to expand his mechanic shop, while Johaira lands a career-defining sexual assault case that could help her make partner at her law firm. As the high-profile trial takes its toll on Johaira, she also begins to question whether her husband will ever outgrow his old school mentality. Adding in Manuel's ailing mother and an unforeseen tragedy, the pair must reckon with how their love is put to the test.