About this show

A tribute. MAC Award nominee Becca Kidwell celebrates her nearly 30-year love affair with acclaimed singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter's music and the hope that can be found amidst the uncertainty of life. Including Carpenter's hits "I Feel Lucky," "Passionate Kisses," "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," and more.

"Kidwell exemplified cabaret at its best…her abundant exuberance was contagious" — Cabaret Hotspot

"Becca brought tears to my eyes because her passion and storytelling are very strong" — Alice Ripley, Tony Award winner