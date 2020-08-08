About this show

Idle Playthings' AS YOU LIKE IT is a live, socially-distanced theatrical experience that draws on the spirit of youth and rebellion and depicts new age flower children fighting to break free from the systemic oppression of yesteryear. Set in the not too distant future, when quarantine life and face masks around strangers has become commonplace in courtly life, two young would-be lovers are cast aside by their families. They run away from society with their friends and companions to find refuge in the forest of Arden. There, they happen upon a small collective of radical faeries and all find not only refuge, but their true selves in the sanctuary of nature.

Idle Playthings' production of AS YOU LIKE IT will be compliant with social-distancing practices as outlined by Gov. Cuomo in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Actors will be wearing masks and face coverings and maintain six feet distance between each other and audience members for the duration of the performance.