About this show

Reflecting the majestic landscape where it was recorded, Jamestown Revival's newest album San Isabel feels calming, spacious and most of all, natural. Led by Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, the band embraced a minimalist ap- proach for these 11 tracks, recorded in a remote cabin in central Colorado. Each workday began with coffee on the front porch and a mountainous view of the San Isabel National Forest.

"We were out there probably 17 days. Everything just slows down," Chance says. "We'd go into town to get food in the evenings, just to break it up, but most days when we were recording we would have the doors and the windows open, and the breeze going through it. It's a small cabin so it's cozy."