About this show

American Idiot follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans, led by friends Johnny, Tunny, and Will, as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world, borne along by Green Day's electrifying score. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Michael is called back home to attend familial responsibilities, and Johnny's attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album American Idiot, as well as several songs from follow-up release 21st Century Breakdown.