About this show

Hudson Guild Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Tasha Partee's "A Five Mile Radius"; a virtual production to be streamed on Hudson Guild's You Tube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0BZGvI9nx3OJWyYTDodAFA . Dates and times are as follows: Friday Oct. 23 at 7:30PM, Saturday Oct. 24 at 2PM and 7:30PM, and Sunday Oct. 25 at 2PM.

Set in a Staten Island apartment complex on the evening of July 4th, the story is a crisis point in the life of popular local food critic, Edie Pfeiffer whose working class roots are at once her shield and her Achilles' heel. She finds her life upended when a neighbor's 7-year-old son is accidentally shot, leading her to post a controversial picture of the boy on Twitter asking for prayers that he survives. All of a sudden her past returns to haunt her. Imaginatively filmed using Zoom technique, the play addresses key issues dividing today's America.