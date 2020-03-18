About this show

Northern Manhattan's own Up Theater Company presents a different kind of animal farm in the world premiere of Lizzie Donahue's A Barn Play. This timely and darkly comic fable explores the power of creating art amidst oppression when a cast of farm animals rehearses their show. Directed by Melissa Moschitto, founding artistic director of the Anthropologists.

Owl attempts to rehearse his new play with a lively and opinionated ensemble — Chicken, Pig, Dog, Cow, Sheep, and Cat. Tensions flare when a crisis befalls the animals and the ensemble rejects Owl's arty attempt for one of their own devising — one that sheds light on our own relationship with animals, children, and art. This provocative dark comedy asks, "At a time of crisis, who will stand up and be the pig, and who will be the owl?"