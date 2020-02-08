About this show

Create, Compete, Collapse. PlayFest brings 70+ volunteers together for an unforgettable 24 hour race to put on a show. On Friday, February 7, 2020 all these volunteers will arrive at the Wood Theater with no idea what will happen in the next day. Those brave souls will be randomly formed into nine teams, each with 1 writer, 1 director and 3-4 actors. Then a theme for the Fest will be announced and teams will meet for 1 hour before writers go home to write their ten-minute plays (to the year's theme). Writers must email scripts by 5 AM on Saturday morning. Teams assemble at the theater on Saturday morning and have until the curtain opens at 8 PM to rehearse, memorize and stage 9 ten-minute plays. Audience votes decide the winning writer, director, actor and actress!