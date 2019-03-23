About this show

200 Impressions in 60 Minutes is a brand-new show created by David Carl, whose work has been described by the New York Times as "deliciously deranged" (Gary Busey's One-Man Hamlet (As Performed by David Carl)) and "quite damning" (Trump Lear). His newest impression bonanza will include 200 impressions in 60 minutes from Miss Piggy to Nick Nolte, musical impressions, and a healthy dose of audience participation. With impressions that span generations, a mixture of improv and scripted comedy, and a veritable buffet of games and challenges, this show really is for everyone that is a fan of impressions.