About this show

This December, one like no other, Summoners Ensemble Theatre's A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House returns for its eighth holiday season, virtually. Be transported back 150 years from the comfort of your home for this captivating one-hour performance filmed in the landmark Merchant’s House dressed for the joyous season with a table-top tree, boughs of holly, and flickering candles.

In the spirit of Mr. Dickens's message of compassion, generosity, and goodwill, we want performances to be accessible to “Every One!” You’re all invited, just RSVP. A donation of $30 is suggested for those who can afford to give.

December 1867. Charles Dickens arrives in New York City for a month of sold-out performances of his beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Gather your friends and family and join Mr. Dickens, in the person of John Kevin Jones, as he tells this timeless Christmas tale — created from Dickens's own touring script — in the richly appointed and intact Greek Revival double parlor of the 1832 Merchant’s House.