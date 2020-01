About this show

An audience-participation salon presented by actor, director, and teacher Frederick Ponzlov about the craft and merits of "good" theater. This salon will take a discriminating look at the unseen art of putting together a quality production.

Using examples from Tennessee Williams's The Glass Menagerie which Mr. Ponzlov will be starring in and directing for the Aux Dog this February, attendees will engage in a lively discussion about what the director does, what the producer does, etc.