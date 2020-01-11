About this show

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was created in 1946 by Sir Thomas Beecham, who set out to create a distinguished ensemble from the finest musicians in the country. Beecham envisioned an orchestra that would bring the greatest music to audiences and stages around the world and, to this day, his legacy continues. Over the years, the RPO has become a byword for remarkable quality and versatility, undertaking a diverse range of activities from traditional concerts to classical spectaculars. The orchestra is London-based and performs regularly at the Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall, and Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, as well as undertaking a busy schedule of UK concerts, international tours, recordings for CD, film, and television, and community and education work.