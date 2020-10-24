About this show

Prepare to have your upside-down turned right side up! Charles Ross — best known for One-Man Star Wars and One-Man Lord of the Rings — parodies the Netflix smash series, Stranger Things. Ross single-handedly recreates Season 1 and 2 of the Netflix sensation: all the characters, dialogue, special effects, music, and egos in one superb, upside-down show.

Directed and co-created by his longtime colleague TJ Dawe, One Man Stranger Things will appeal to anyone who has marveled at the kooky 1980s setting, the mythology, and the weirdness— all of the factors which made the TV show shine.