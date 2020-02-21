About this show

Get the Led Out is coming to State Theatre New Jersey! From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get the Led Out have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. Over the years, GTLO has become known for the passion and fury with which they deliver Led Zeppelin's blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians who are intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Their attention to detail and nuance makes a Get the Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!