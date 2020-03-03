About this show

Acting boldly against party lines, Senator Margaret Chase Smith becomes one of the first to stand up against Joseph McCarthy in an extraordinary tale inspired by real events. On June 1, 1950, the senator stood on the Senate floor and delivered her "Declaration of Conscience" in a historic moment of political courage. This sharply written new play takes you behind the scenes of 1950s Washington to give you an intimate glimpse of all the power plays, both political and personal, in the days leading up to and following the singular speech that shook up Congress, the Red Scare, and the nation itself.