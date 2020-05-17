About this show

One of New Jersey Ballet's most popular productions for children, Cinderella is a two-act romp through the well-known fairy tale in which a girl loses a dancing slipper and lives happily ever after with a prince. See the hours of the clock come to life, a Fairy Godmother, beautiful Fairies of the Four seasons in the enchanted garden, and the pumpkin which turns into a coach before your very eyes! Splendid sets and costumes, glorious dancing, and New Jersey Ballet's hallmark "storyteller" narration makes sure even the littlest theatergoers can keep up with ease.