About this show

The Dinner Detective is the largest, award-winning, interactive comedic murder mystery dinner show in the United States. Our immensely popular shows are set in the present day. This means, unlike other murder mystery dinner shows, here you will find no cheesy costumes, no campy dialogue and no hokey song and dance. Our performers are dressed just like everyone else, leaving all of the guests to suspect who is a part of the show and who is not. At the end of the night, prizes are awarded to the Top Sleuth who solves the crime with the most accurate detailed information. Each ticket to our fully interactive murder mystery show includes an interrogation reception along with a four course meal including appetizers, mixed green salad, choice of entrée and dessert.