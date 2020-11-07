About this show

If there is one thing you can always count on, even in a year like 2020, it is Warren Miller's annual ski film. And this year is no different. Warren Miller's Future Retro will revel in 71 years of movie magic, with fresh stories and perspectives from across the globe, heroes from the glory days and that retro energy keeping the winter dream alive.

Film narrator Jonny Moseley will host a virtual red carpet preshow for the first hour before the film starts. This bonus content will take viewers behind the scenes as Moseley catches up with the film's athletes and features vintage throwbacks from the Warren Miller library.