An immersive, concert-style theater show, The Simon & Garfunkel Story chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. The production culminates with the famous "Concert in Central Park" reunion of 1981, where the pair saw more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of Simon & Garfunkel's hits, including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," and many more.