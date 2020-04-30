About this show

The Moth Mainstage is a community where entertainment and enlightenment merge. Each Moth Mainstage features simple, old-fashioned storytelling by wildly divergent raconteurs who develop and shape their stories with the Moth's directors. The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes, celebrating the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience, and to satisfy a vital human need for connection. It seeks to present recognized storytellers among established and emerging writers, performers, and artists, and to encourage storytelling among communities whose stories often go unheard.

Recommended for ages 13+. Some stories may contain explicit language or material. Parental guidance is advised.