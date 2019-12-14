About this show

Nominated for four 2009 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, The Story of My Life is a Broadway rarity: an intimate musical that candidly explores the simplicity of human need and the complexity of emotions under which it lies buried. Composer-lyricist Neil Bartram and librettist Brian Hill have created an authentic and affecting work, told through a series of songs – in turn playful, touching and dramatic. The Story of My Life inspires us to reconnect with those who were part of the earliest chapters of our own life stories.