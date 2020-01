About this show

Real School's Advanced Ensembles are returning to the Regent Theater with more bands — and more decades of hits! Performing the classic rock of the Beatles,Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, and the Rolling Stones, these dedicated students have also added in post-2000's chart toppers from the Killers, the Strokes, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Pink, and even more!

Andover's band will perform during SET-1 at 6:30pm, and Burlington's band will perform during SET-2 at 8:30pm.