About this show

David Garrity's Magic & Beyond show has recently been seen at the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, New York; and on an international tour of exclusive, all-inclusive resorts along the Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Highlights from the Magic & Beyond performance may include hilarious stunts of apparent mind-reading, an incredible illusion where a table mysteriously floats around the stage and out into the audience, "dangerous" stunts, a beautiful and artistic illusion involving ordinary Hula-Hoops that perform extraordinary magic and a hilarious Houdini-style "Escape Challenge."

Garrity uses visual magic and illusions combined with music, pantomime, situation comedy, and audience participation to entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds.