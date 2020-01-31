About this show

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. On the advice of her friend, Professor Bhaer, Jo weaves the story of herself, her sisters, and their experience growing up in Civil War America. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.