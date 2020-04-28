About this show

Set in Michigan during the 1930s, Bud, Not Buddy tells the story of 10-year-old Bud Caldwell, an orphan on the run from abusive foster homes, and his quest to find his father. Bud's journey sets him on the trail of a jazz band known as Herman E. Calloway and the Dusky Devastators of the Depression. A flier for one of Calloway's shows leads Bud to Grand Rapids and Calloway, the man he believes to be his father. Bud gets into all sorts of trouble along the way and develops his own "Rules and Things" to help him navigate a world of confusing expectations. Rich with adventure and humor, Bud, Not Buddy is a coming-of-age tale for young and old alike. The novel also won the Coretta Scott King Award.