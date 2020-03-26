About this show

LM Feldman, a professional playwright, and Annie G. Levy, director, will work with a group of Emerson students to workshop the playwright's selected new play.

Poetic and playful, fantastic and unflinching, this play interrogates the relationship between privilege and education, authorship and history, gender and opportunity, as it tells the story of three children growing up in the shadow of genius, of society, and of its cultural and historical legacies. It's not about what got erased from history. It's about what never got written.