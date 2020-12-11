About this show

In a compelling departure from The Hanover Theatre's annual mainstage production, 2020's A Christmas Carol Reimagined features a small band of players who sneak into a dark theatre, shuttered by a pandemic. Dusty scenic pieces and the discarded playbills from a cancelled production of A Christmas Carol litter the space. The ghost light, however, remains illuminated. Inspired, the troupe uncovers the forgotten treasures that have been left behind, using what they find to tell Charles Dickens' classic tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in a whole new way.

This filmed theatrical production, directed and adapted by Troy Siebels and presented by THT Repertory (THT Rep), is on sale now and will be available to view in the comfort of your own home via Vimeo On Demand beginning Friday, December 11 through December 31.