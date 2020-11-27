About this show

Porchlight Music Theatre in collaboration with L.A. Theatre Works is excited to present "Zoot Suit," available Nov. 27 - Dec. 20. In "Zoot Suit," Chicano playwright Luis Valdez masterfully uses the Sleepy Lagoon murder case to examine the Chicano Zoot Suit Culture of the 40's. Passionate and provocative, "Zoot Suit" pulses with the beat of big band music and traditional Latin songs.

This is the original Audio Theatre broadcast of the Complete Performance recorded before a live audience at the Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles in July 2001.

Also included is a conversation with Alma Martinez, an original cast member of Luis Valdez's Zoot Suit, both on stage and on film, in the role of Lupe. Since then, Alma has appeared in countless films, television performances, and stage credits, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, and the Mexican and American stages.

Listening is free with a suggested donation of $25.