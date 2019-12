About this show

From the creators of Talk Hard (named Chicago's "Best Sketch Troupe" of 2013 by The Chicago Reader), Spiked Punch is one part gameshow, ALL parts PARTY! The show features two teams of Chicago's sharpest comedians who are forced to make you laugh or suffer the hilarious consequences. We provide the set-ups, and it's up to them to deliver the punchlines . . . or pay the price! No preparation. No hesitation. And plenty of libations!