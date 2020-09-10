About this show

In the town of Meryton, reputation and marriage can secure — or destroy — a young woman's happiness. Faced with the loss of their land and income, Elizabeth Bennet's mother is desperate to secure husbands for her daughters at any cost. When Lizzy is introduced to Mr. Darcy at a local dance, tempers flare as her independent spirit clashes with his ingrained arrogance. Can the headstrong rivals overcome their pride and prejudice to repair the romantic entanglements which surround them and find lasting love? Join this cast of memorable characters as they explore Jane Austen's beloved comedy of manners in our modern, virtual world!