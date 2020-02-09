About this show

Roll out the red carpet. Hollywood's biggest night is becoming Skokie's biggest night as the Mick Archer Trio hosts an Oscar's viewing party, complete with the ceremony on a large screen and live music during the commercials.

The Oscars are bigger than life, so relax with your friends and watch them on our larger-than-life screen. Get your Oscar predictions ready and you could be the big winner of the night.

Between awards, the MIck Archer Trio will be playing a program of Hollywood's greatest songs and soundtracks.

Door open at 6:30 pm. Come enjoy some "red carpet" magic or attend fashionably late to avoid the paparazzi.