Roll out the red carpet. Hollywood's biggest night is becoming Skokie's biggest night as the Mick Archer Trio hosts an Oscar's viewing party, complete with the ceremony on a large screen and live music during the commercials.
The Oscars are bigger than life, so relax with your friends and watch them on our larger-than-life screen. Get your Oscar predictions ready and you could be the big winner of the night.
Between awards, the MIck Archer Trio will be playing a program of Hollywood's greatest songs and soundtracks.
Door open at 6:30 pm. Come enjoy some "red carpet" magic or attend fashionably late to avoid the paparazzi.