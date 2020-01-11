About this show

Participants aged 55+ develop personal narrative pieces based on themes in Goodman productions in this storytelling performance workshop. Storytellers on Jan. 11 will be Sandra Beaty, Deborah Hines, Darrelyn Marx, Melisha Mitchell, Erin O'Bryen, Judy Parker, and Dhamana Shauri. Storytellers on Jan.18 will be Terry Brennan, Robert Collin, Ron Richardson, Connie Shirakawa, Nancy Solomon, Peter Wood, and BJ Parker. Storytellers on Jan. 26 will be Patrick Curtin, Norman Field, Loretta Hawkins, Tery Veras, and Denise McIntosh.