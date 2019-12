About this show

Told with music, clowning, tumbling, acrobatics and dance, Burning Bluebeard is a physical-performance phenomena inspired by the true story of Chicago's former Iroquois Theatre and the unforgettable events that resulted in tragedy for 600 theatergoers at Christmastime in 1903. A holiday tradition for many since its debut in 2011, each performance excavates the poetic and poignant remains of a piece of Chicago's rich history and leaves the audiences with an unforgettable experience.