About this show

Over the years Bobcat Goldthwait has amassed legions of fans with his brutally honest, outrageous, and off-beat comedy that has made him one of the most recognizable comedians in show business today. Goldthwait is as edgy as ever and his stand-up continues to draw crowds to comedy venues across the country with his hilarious riffs on his personal life and politics, and his humorous stories about his over 30 years in show business.