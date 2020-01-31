About this show

A tale inspired by hope and possibility, An American in Paris brings breathtaking moments of dance and song to the musical stage. Come away with Jerry Mulligan, an American GI doing his best to make it as a painter in the bustling city of Paris following the end of World War II. The storied streets of the City of Lights become the dancefloor to a ravishing and passionate voyage into art, friendship, and love. Set to the music of George and Ira Gershwin, this Academy Award winner for Best Picture was also a Grammy Award nominee and four-time Tony Award winner.