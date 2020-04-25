About this show

The Rialto proudly presents Peru's most celebrated musical artist, Eva Ayllón, the "Queen of Afro-Peruvian Soul." Ayllón's repertoire ranges from the romantic Spanish songs known as "valses" of coastal Peru to the distinctive rhythms brought by African slaves: the sensual lando; the throbbing festejo; and the bawdy, insouciant alcatraz.

Recognized as the leading exponent of Afro-Peruvian music, Ayllón has four platinum records, 10 gold records, and two Latin Grammy nominations for Eva Leyenda Peruana (Eva! Peruvian Legend) and To My Country, an album she recorded with Los Hijos del Sol and Alex Acuña.

Since moving to the US, Ayllón has broadened her repertoire and increased her already impressive versatility with respect to style. Ayllón continues on her journey to connect her music with the sounds of her multiethnic heritage.