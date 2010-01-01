About this show

Central Florida Community Arts has grown exponentially since its conception in 2010, to become the nation's largest Community Choir, Florida's largest Symphony Orchestra, a flourishing community theater, and a multitude of programs for students. The CFCArts School of the Arts has an Academy offering lessons/classes, outreach programs for under-supported populations, arts experiences for older adults, and arts and wellness programs at 88 sites across a five-county region. This organization thrives in its partnerships and reaches thousands of artists of all ages, creating a safe place where the arts are affordable and accessible to all and no one is left behind.