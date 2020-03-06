About this show

Round House's 18th annual Sarah Metzger Memorial Play presents two coming-of-age one acts by celebrated playwrights, creating a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. In Nick Gandiello's How the Moon Would Talk, a group of high-schoolers grapples with questions of loss and grief, seeking connection and meaning in a seemingly random universe. Naomi Iizuka and Ryan Pavelchik's Freak weaves a tale of exclusion and othering, using an ancient Greek myth to address urgent contemporary themes. With eloquence and empathy, these two one-acts depict the triumphs and tragedies of being young in a broken world, and trying to put the pieces back together.