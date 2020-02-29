About this show

Following his acclaimed performance as Harold Hill in last season's Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man, Tony nominee Norm Lewis returns to the Kennedy Center for his own concert!

Mr. Lewis received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. In 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, and Miss Saigon. His television appearances include Daytime Divas, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Blue Bloods, and Scandal.