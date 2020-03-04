About this show

Kitch and Moses seem stuck on their street corner, but it don't matter. They joke, dream, and thrown down about the promised land they're heading to just as soon as they get up off the block — what they'll eat, who they'll see, whether today's the day they'll pass over. Allegorical and immediate, humorous and chilling, Antoinette Nwandu's collision of the Exodus saga and Waiting for Godot probes the many times young black men have been told to wait and the violence they face regardless of their patience.