About this show

Inspired by a true story, make way for the sisters Clarke in a dynamic, moving, and inspiring world-premiere musical of notorious outlaws who ruled the Wild West.

To help their mother settle a sharecropper debt, Mary and Martha Clarke — African-American twins — pass themselves as white to seize the funds by any means necessary. However, their bond of sisterhood is tested when they fall in love with two very different men, one black, the other white.

Award-winning director Robert O'Hara (Bootycandy) makes his Signature debut in this soaring musical that examines race, family, and identity with two electrifying women who went from farm girls to legends with gun and powder.