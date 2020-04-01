About this show

After thrilling Round House audiences with the premiere of her Helen Hayes Award-winning Ironbound in 2015, Martyna Majok returns with another prize in tow — the Pulitzer! Two parallel narratives intersect as a wealthy graduate student with cerebral palsy and his newest caretaker build an uneasy trust, while a truck driver struggles to reconnect with his estranged wife, recently left paralyzed by a car crash. Though each is wounded, the four continue to fight for the tantalizing possibility of human connection, even in the face of physical, mental, and emotional defeat. Both humorous and heartbreaking, Cost of Living illustrates the redemptive possibilities of reaching out to others despite the sometimes devastating costs.