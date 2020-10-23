About this show

Based on true events and the hit film, see how a charming, young con man posed as an airline pilot, doctor, lawyer and then escaped police custody all before he turned 22. Helen Hayes award-winning actor Corbin Bleu returns to Arena Stage (Arena's Anything Goes, Broadway's In the Heights, Broadway's Kiss Me, Kate) to take on the title role of confidence man Frank Abagnale Jr. The Tony-nominated musical comedy is jammed packed with dynamic numbers such as "Don't Break the Rules," "Live in Living Color" and "Doctor's Orders." Catch Me if You Can is "is a high-flying musical comedy" (Hollywood Reporter) packed with cool jazz for the entire family.