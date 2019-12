About this show

What do you do when you have three geriatric sisters as patients and all they want to do is sit at home and talk to one another? You move another person in with them. At least that's what Doc Lomax does when he has a new nurse needing a place to live--a nurse with a secret, that is. Full of wisecracks and one-liners, this show is fun for the whole family. March 8 - 17, Fri\Sat at 7:30pm; Sun at 2pm. $14 - 16 - Festival Playhouse, 5665 Olde Wadsworth Blvd. 303-422-4090 - festivalplayhouse.com