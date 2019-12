About this show

Rolin Jones' irreverent and touching comedy chronicles one brilliant woman's quest to determine her heritage and face her fears with the help of a Mormon missionary, a pizza delivery guy and her astounding creation, Jenny Chow. March 31-May 21, Fri/Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Sun. at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m; No performance on April 16. Tickets are $24 - $30 at www.vintagetheatre.org or 303-856-7830. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010.