The hunter or the hunted, who preys most? A classic American play about a lady in peril. Young blind housewife Susie confronts a trio of blackguards who want to get a doll from her (she does not know she has it), said toy having a fortune of illicit items inside it. The battle of wits boils down to a confrontation between the lady and the devil. A suspenseful play with a thrilling climax!