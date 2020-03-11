About this show

In 1979, Washington, DC, was a place where people actually talked to each other...where adversaries fought it out on the Senate floor and then smoothed it out over drinks and hors d'oeuvres. But it was all about to change. In this play spanning 30 years and six presidential administrations, Hester Ferris throws Georgetown dinner parties that can change the course of Washington's politics. But when her beloved son suddenly turns up with an ambitious Reaganite girlfriend and a shocking new conservative worldview, Hester must choose between preserving her family and defending the causes she's spent her whole life fighting for.

*NOMINEE - 2015 2 Lucille Lortel Awards

*NOMINEE - 2015 Drama Desk Award, Best Play

*NOMINEE - 2015 Outer Critics Circle Award, Best Off-Broadway Play