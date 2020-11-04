About this show

The 5th Annual Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre will be a little different this year. But despite the challenges of the pandemic, we embrace an optimism for the future, continuing to produce theatre that aims to connect us, celebrate our strengths and differences, and enrich our lives. What's on today? Cindy D'Andrea's Cat SH!T Crazy, 5:30PM. Cindy is a personal trainer and aspiring actress. She meditates and takes yoga. Still, she's a hot mess. Having suicidal thoughts, Cindy's best friend suggests she get a cat. Can Cindy rally to rescue the one who needs it the most, her Self, or will she stay frozen in her grief, like a hairball that just won't let go. Come and find out! We know that live-streaming can never replace the human connection so intrinsic and vital to theatre, but safety and health come first. And since we're live online this year, we can even touch the lives of friends on the East Coast and beyond.