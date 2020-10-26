About this show

The 5th Annual BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre will be a little different this year. But despite the challenges of the pandemic, we embrace an optimism for the future, producing theatre that connects us, celebrating our strengths and differences, enriching our lives. What's on today? Comedienne and bestselling author Marilyn Anderson offers tons of money-saving tips on saving thousands of dollars on entertainment, shopping, restaurants, health, beauty, home décor and more, and this year, it's How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short…EVEN WHEN YOU'RE STUCK AT HOME! Marilyn's book was featured in Forbes and USA Weekly and was awarded Best Book on Saving Money & Living Well of the Year. All ages. We know that live-streaming can never replace the human connection that comes from shared space that is so vital to theatre, but safety and health come first. And since we're live online this year, we can even touch the lives of friends on the East Coast and beyond.