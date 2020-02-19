About this show

A madcap musical salute to the swinging '40s created by Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Life Could Be a Dream). A USO show is threatened with cancellation when a certain famous trio of singing sisters fails to show up, and it's up to three earnest and determined stagehands to go on with the show. Mistaken identities, zany adventures, a bit of cross-dressing, and the music of an entire generation highlight this valentine to the heroes of World War II. Featuring over 25 songs made famous by the Andrews Sisters, including "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Slow Boat to China," "Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree," and "Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive."